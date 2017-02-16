Albuquerque police arrest men accused of selling drugs to kids
Detectives believe 25-year-old Jonathan Midyette, 22-year-old Luis Perez-Beltran and 22-year-old Michael Guthrie have been selling drugs to students near Cibola High School. Some of those kids overdosed.
