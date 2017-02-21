Albuquerque Museum exhibits New Mexico film history

The exhibit starts in the industry's earliest days without sound and then covers Westerns, TV shows and the Oscar-winning film "Crazy Heart," the Albuquerque Journal reported . After New Mexico put film industry tax incentives in place 12 years ago, "Santa Fe and Albuquerque began to blossom," said Paul Hutton, University of New Mexico history professor and curator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.