Albuquerque mom upset over disrespect on sona s descanso

An Albuquerque mom is upset that her son's memorial has been taken over by another one right next to it. Last week, KRQE News 13 told you how the new memorial , put up in the last year at Juan Tabo and Indian school has become an eyesore to some neighbors, but the very eye-catching memorial is also hiding something precious to another mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.