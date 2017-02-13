Albuquerque man stabbed after fight breaks out at bus stop
Police said two men were victims of a violent attack at the Rapid Ride Bay at the Uptown bus station near Coronado last Monday. Shortly after they were told they were not allowed on the bus, a fight broke out.
