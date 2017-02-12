Albuquerque man leads police on chase...

Albuquerque man leads police on chase after alleged attempted car-jacking

Police say an Albuquerque man led officers on a chase after trying to steal a car with two kids inside. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deion Pettiford got into a fight with a driver after Pettiford tried to steal his car.

