Albuquerque man leads police on chase after alleged attempted car-jacking
Police say an Albuquerque man led officers on a chase after trying to steal a car with two kids inside. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deion Pettiford got into a fight with a driver after Pettiford tried to steal his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Switzerland-the most democratic country in the ...
|1 hr
|Matamoros
|1
|Keller & Keller- false advertising!
|1 hr
|Mengano
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Zucchinis
|63,434
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Katia
|114,392
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|2 hr
|Santa fe borders
|40
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|503
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|6 hr
|Ruby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC