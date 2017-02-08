Albuquerque man feeds neighbor's puppy to pit bulls
According to police, the man who fed a neighbor's lap dog to a couple of pit bulls told officers, "it's just something he does." Neighbors said he was on a mission to terrorize them, going from house to house on a South Valley cul de sac - beating up one man and killing a dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|54 min
|fmer505-1951
|114,363
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,399
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|I have
|446
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Come at me
|812
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|4 hr
|Sancho
|8
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|8 hr
|Sacajawea
|21
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Good Question
|44
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC