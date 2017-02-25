Albuquerque man arrested, charged with string of armed robberies
According to the criminal complaint, he hit a handful of businesses including the Giant and the Walgreens on Menaul, as well as the Twisters on Eubank. The state argued that Gonzales-Cordova is a danger to the public and based on the charges, the judge agreed.
