Albuquerque man arrested, charged wit...

Albuquerque man arrested, charged with string of armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to the criminal complaint, he hit a handful of businesses including the Giant and the Walgreens on Menaul, as well as the Twisters on Eubank. The state argued that Gonzales-Cordova is a danger to the public and based on the charges, the judge agreed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 41 min Cooties 63,514
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 55 min Melanie 114,479
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 2 hr Yeah 14
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 2 hr Yeah 18
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? 2 hr Gwyen 13
So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus? 3 hr Chalupe 5
Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn... 3 hr Chano 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC