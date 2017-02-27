Albuquerque launches competition for tallest building in New Mexico
Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry and the city's Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency announced a new competition to change Albuquerque's skyline with the tallest building in New Mexico. In a statement released Monday, city officials said the MRA is requesting redevelopment proposals for high- rise buildings in downtown Albuquerque.
