Albuquerque launches competition for tallest building in New Mexico

Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry and the city's Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency announced a new competition to change Albuquerque's skyline with the tallest building in New Mexico. In a statement released Monday, city officials said the MRA is requesting redevelopment proposals for high- rise buildings in downtown Albuquerque.

