Albuquerque Fire receives 100 teddy bears and 100 lbs. of cofffe

Smith's Food & Drug Stores donated 100 teddy bears and 100 pounds of Starbucks coffee to the Albuquerque Fire Department Thursday. The donation supports an outreach program wherein teddy bears, carried on all AFD units, are given to children in distressful situations.

