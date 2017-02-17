Albuquerque bowling alley named in wrongful death lawsuit
The driver, Vi-Nhat Nguyen, is charged with vehicular homicide. Last month, she says she went to dinner and bowling at the Lucky Bowl on Fourth Street where she admits to drinking a few beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 min
|huntcoyotes
|535
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|10 min
|red
|1
|cyfd sucks!!! (Apr '10)
|17 min
|abused by the system
|324
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|20 min
|new parrot
|114,422
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|27 min
|yeah
|5
|Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo...
|54 min
|yeah
|2
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|55 min
|giving
|25
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC