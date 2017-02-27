Albuquerque BioPark celebrates International Polar Bear Day
In honor of International Polar Bear Day, zookeepers gave special talks about the bears. They say the animals are facing a major threat from climate change in the Arctic, but that people everywhere, even in Albuquerque, can help.
