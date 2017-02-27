Albuquerque BioPark celebrates Intern...

Albuquerque BioPark celebrates International Polar Bear Day

In honor of International Polar Bear Day, zookeepers gave special talks about the bears. They say the animals are facing a major threat from climate change in the Arctic, but that people everywhere, even in Albuquerque, can help.

