Albuquerque beauty supply shop owners sick of thieves breaking in
As if getting their shop broken into three times in the last two years wasn't bad enough, a husband and wife team that own State Beauty Supply on Wyoming said they've found all their stolen goods for sale online. "They're mostly going for clippers, appliances, curling irons, flat irons," said Stan Davis who owns the beauty supply store.
