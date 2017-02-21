Albuquerque advocates troubled by ICE arrestsa
There are 2 comments on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Albuquerque advocates troubled by ICE arrestsa. In it, Las Cruces Sun-News reports that:
Albuquerque advocates troubled by ICE arrests outside courts ALBUQUERQUE - Several Albuquerque groups are alarmed after immigration officers arrested people as they were leaving scheduled court hearings last week.
How funny they're "troubled"
This just happened..........This is troubling.
Illegal alien released, another American citizen is dead. Is their Sanctuary for the citizens? I wonder if their will be ANY protests?
Denver Sheriff ROBERT C. WHITE released this guy who has a federal detainer following the Sanctuary City philosophy of Mayor MICHAEL HANCOCK. Then the city lied saying they won't violate the 4th amercement. So this is the price and this family has to pay it. The Sheriff and Mayor should be removed for incompetence!
So just add this poor woman to the long list..........
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2017-...
The very short List of Illegal Alien victims....
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/murder ...
http://www.cbs5az.com/story/27911249/suspect -...
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2016/12/05/san-f ...
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2016/05/03/convi ...
#2 2 hrs ago
Here's the deal. If the illegal aliens are not here they don't have to worry about being victimized and having to appear in court as a witness or arrested and having to appear in court as a defendant. They not only clog the courts, they cost extra money by requiring court interpreters who are not cheap. Also on the domestic violence thing, same thing. If they're not here, the domestic violence becomes the problem of their nation of origin, not New Mexico's or the USA. This is the only place I've seen TV stations advocating help for people who are here illegally and as such are criminals. And at a time when we're facing a budget shortfall! Don't KOB4, KRQE13 & KOAT13 care about United States kids, meaning kids of all races and ethnicities BORN HERE. Charity begins at home.
