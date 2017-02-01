Alaska Airlines Announces New Service Between Orange County, California and Albuquerque
"We are pleased to bring low fares and another new nonstop destination to our guests in Southern California," said John Kirby, Alaska'svice president of capacity planning. "With this addition, Alaska will offer 21 peak, daily departures to nine destinations from John Wayne Airport, including Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico."
