Alamogordo's former Xerox call center to close Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be shutting down and leaving 80 residents unemployed as of April 11. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://a-dnews.co/2lcWEtV Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be closing their call center in Alamogordo and laying off 80 employees as of April 11. ALAMOGORDO - Conduent, formerly known as Xerox, will be closing their doors in Alamogordo and leaving 80 residents without a job as of April 11. Xerox opened the facility, located at 2111 N. Florida Ave, in 2010. The facility served as a call center for customer inquiries for a single client, according to company spokeswoman Coco Salazar.

