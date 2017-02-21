Actor Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation
Shia LaBeouf shuts down his anti-President Donald Trump exhibit in New Mexico after shots were reportedly fired. Video provided by Splash TV ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago.
