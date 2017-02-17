Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump ...

Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city.

Bloodonhishands

Albuquerque, NM

#1 11 hrs ago
Who is this fool - he is a actor - from Hollyweird - they have no connection to the regular people in everyday America.

Does he even have a college degree or is he just another flunkie from the left who has a cake hole that he spouts his venom.

What a clown!

Albuquerque, NM

