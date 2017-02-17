Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 23 hrs ago, titled Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city.
#1 11 hrs ago
Who is this fool - he is a actor - from Hollyweird - they have no connection to the regular people in everyday America.
Does he even have a college degree or is he just another flunkie from the left who has a cake hole that he spouts his venom.
What a clown!
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
