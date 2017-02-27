A pair of HSC faculty named 2017 Women of Influence

According to a UNM HSC press release, Martha Cole McGrew, and Jamie Silva-Steele, have been named 2017 Women of Influence by Albuquerque Business First. McGrew, executive vice dean and professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine, graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Family Medicine at LSU Medical Center, according to the release.

