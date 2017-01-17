Woman drives Jeep into swimming pool

Albuquerque police officers and firefighters had to pull a Jeep from a swimming pool at the Enchanted Trails RV Park in far west Albuquerque Wednesday morning. "In another month I will have been here for 30 years and this is definitely one for our record books," said Enchanted Trails owner Vickie Ashcraft.

