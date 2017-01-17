Weekend storm brought rainfall, snow, hail to NM ALBUQUERQUE - The weekend storm delivered healthy rainfall totals across much of New Mexico and dumped snow on high-altitude areas. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k22rEU Pea sized hail collects in a yard off Hoagland Rd, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.