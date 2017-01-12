Vigil held for women, daughters found dead, but no clear cause of death
The FBI in Albuquerque says preliminary autopsies don't indicate a clear cause of death for two sisters and their three young daughters who were found dead on Tuesday in New Mexico. The FBI says more tests are pending.
