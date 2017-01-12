Video shows man with no pants accused...

Video shows man with no pants accused in deadly Albuquerque crash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New video shows just how fast a driver was going when, police say, he slammed into a car stopped at a red light, killing the man inside. He actually admitted to police he was high on LSD when he killed a long-time Dominos delivery driver, and video from police shows his strange behavior on Dec. 3. Facing the wrong way after spinning out, the car had parts hanging off it from all sides, but driver Robert Bosanko's face showed no signs of the deadly crash police say he caused at Coors and Montano last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Katia 114,212
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr new parrot 63,222
New Black Fashion Statement 3 hr sophia 8
A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the... 3 hr sophia 18
Is Obama getting even 3 hr sophia 1
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 8 hr Nope 134
It's always a big mistake..... 19 hr Well 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 13 at 12:00AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC