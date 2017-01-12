Video shows man with no pants accused in deadly Albuquerque crash

New video shows just how fast a driver was going when, police say, he slammed into a car stopped at a red light, killing the man inside. He actually admitted to police he was high on LSD when he killed a long-time Dominos delivery driver, and video from police shows his strange behavior on Dec. 3. Facing the wrong way after spinning out, the car had parts hanging off it from all sides, but driver Robert Bosanko's face showed no signs of the deadly crash police say he caused at Coors and Montano last month.

