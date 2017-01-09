US energy boss lauds opening of nuke repository
This Jan. 4, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Energy Department and its contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership shows workers moving waste underground at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. The repository, the federal government's only underground spot for disposing of low-level nuclear waste, had been shuttered for nearly three years since a 2014 radiation release. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It was the determination of workers over nearly three years and pure ingenuity that allowed the nation's only underground repository for low-level nuclear waste to recover from a radiation release, the head of the U.S. Energy Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Sahra
|63,202
|John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam
|3 hr
|Absolutely
|17
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Renee
|114,196
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|9 hr
|Renee
|19
|Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ...
|12 hr
|Abahla
|25
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|12 hr
|Artulo
|3
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|14 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC