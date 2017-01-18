UNM charges student group $3,400 to hosta
The University of New Mexico has told its College Republicans organization it must pay a security charge for a scheduled campus appearance by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. UNM charges student group $3,400 to host far-right speaker ALBUQUERQUE - The University of New Mexico has told its College Republicans organization it must pay a security charge for a scheduled campus appearance by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.
