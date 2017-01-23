Trump taps ex-Rep. Heather Wilson for Air Force secretary
In this Nov. 6, 2012 file photo, Heather Wilson is seen in Albuquerque, N.M. President Donald Trump is planning to nominate the former New Mexico Rep. Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force. In confirmed, she would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,299
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Cooties
|114,281
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|10 hr
|Happy
|15
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|10 hr
|Hey
|11
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|10 hr
|So there
|142
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|Sun
|Quili
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC