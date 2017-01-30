Travel ban spurs both criticism, supp...

Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New Mexico

There are 5 comments on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New Mexico.

Jacklyn Parsons, center raises her fist in the air while participating in a sit-in protest at the Albuquerque Sunport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M.. A group of 1,000 protesters took over the arrival and departure area to express their opposition to President Trump's Executive Order to ban entry to the U.S to citizens from 7 predominant muslim countries, less Jacklyn Parsons, center raises her fist in the air while participating in a sit-in protest at the Albuquerque Sunport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M..

dean

Lubbock, TX

#1 15 hrs ago
who cares what these hillary supportors think

These

Santa Fe, NM

#2 15 hrs ago
dean wrote:
who cares what these hillary supportors think
are supporters of American values. Besides, they are the majority and they are smart enough to know that trump is empowering the jihadists.

Cheryl

United States

#3 5 hrs ago
These wrote:
<quoted text>

are supporters of American values. Besides, they are the majority and they are smart enough to know that trump is empowering the jihadists.
Better to have a ban BEFORE innocent Americans are AGAIN murdered then AFTER.

Quit

Santa Fe, NM

#4 5 hrs ago
Cheryl wrote:
<quoted text>

Better to have a ban BEFORE innocent Americans are AGAIN murdered then AFTER.
being a scared little weenie and complicit with the fascists.

General Querlous

Farmington, NM

#5 35 min ago
Cheryl wrote:
<quoted text>Better to have a ban BEFORE innocent Americans are AGAIN murdered then AFTER.
Based on this "logic", Trump should ban driving to prevent accidents.
