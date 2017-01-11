Tragic girl, 10, raped and murdered b...

Tragic girl, 10, raped and murdered by mum's boyfriend 'had an STD when she died'

Victoria Martens was killed and her body was dismembered only a day after her 10th birthday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Martens admitted to getting a sick pleasure from watching her daughter being raped, and offered her up online to paedophiles who wanted to rape her.

