Tragic girl, 10, raped and murdered by mum's boyfriend 'had an STD when she died'
Victoria Martens was killed and her body was dismembered only a day after her 10th birthday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Martens admitted to getting a sick pleasure from watching her daughter being raped, and offered her up online to paedophiles who wanted to rape her.
