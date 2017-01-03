Threadfare: Colcha club

Threadfare: Colcha club

Santa Fe New Mexican

The traditional Spanish embroidery of Northern New Mexico, called colcha , is based on a long flat stitch held in place by two or three smaller stitches made with the same needle and thread. Historically, the base fabric as well as the embroidery yarn were made from the wool of churro sheep, which had to be sheared, washed, carded, and spun by hand.

