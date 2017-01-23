Thousands of ABQ women march against Trump
Thousands of demonstrators gather around Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico as part of what grew into an international Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was organized in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
