There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s rights. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Thousands of people from all over the state joined the women's march at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday morning. The crowds were loud.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.