Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s rights
Thousands of people from all over the state joined the women's march at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday morning. The crowds were loud.
#1 Sunday
Does anyone have a clue about what these women want other than to burn the white house (foul mouth madonna)
#2 Sunday
idiotic post. Figures that even the white house would dismiss the concerns of millions by bringing up a stupid moment by an entertainer who dropped in.
Everyone knows that this administration and congress have declared war on civil rights, voter rights, women's rights, health care, the environment and minorities. They promote a sick, dark vision of our great country and portray themselves as saviours for the working people.
Sick
#3 Sunday
Wrong Wrong Wrong......
#4 Sunday
My insurance deductible went from $500 to $6000 under obamacare and you women are marching for free birth control pills
give me a break
#5 Sunday
There were a great many idiotic, moronic, elitist types, i.e. Holly-weird types, who took the mantle and waved the Flag of Anarchy in the USA!
Will the Corporate Fake TV News be carrying out selective reporting 'women's rights' against the Corporation Billion-dollar Pornography Industry (capitalizing women)?
How about against the World-Dominate Muslim-Islamic (Values/Traditions) of down casting, down playing women and girls as second-class citizens and slaves (in most countries)?
But of course for Hollyweird types, prostituting yourselfs for the rich dollar amount doesn't count,-eh-?
Let's see the Rallies and the Political Voices demonstrating against these real-life events, happenings.
#6 Sunday
Regarding you comment on Muslim treatment of women,
I would like to add the barbaric practice of removing a young girl's clitoris as something these marcher could choose to protest
Women.... Please, let's get real!!!!!!
#8 Sunday
Muslim men and how they treat their wives.
https://youtu.be/3w5nUI9pEC4
#9 Sunday
Why didn't these people attending the rallies vote in the November elections?
#10 Yesterday
You are plumb out of your mind. You can't back up one of your ignorant accusations, not a one.
#11 Yesterday
"And You Thought Mass Hysteria Was Over..."
Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Jan 21, 2017 5:30 PM
84
SHARES
Think again...
With New York Post writers comparing Trump's inauguration to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, it is perhaps not surprising that 'idiotic' reactions to this week's events are so widespread...
As Paul Joseph Watson exclaims, "the thing about democracy is that you can't just cancel it when you don't get the result you wanted, maybe you'd be more at home in North Korea..."
https://youtu.be/jXQLUVDOhyo
"A white, elitist Liberal woman who is obviously possessed with demons...." or is she just displaying her displeasure with losing the election?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-21/and-...
#13 Yesterday
best way to diminish trump is to quote him and his toadies exactly.
At some point even his dimbulb followers may catch on. You know how much he respects your intelligence. LOL
#15 11 hrs ago
the march was amusing... looked like a 5k walk for exercise
#16 11 hrs ago
WomenÂ’s March organizer Linda Sarsour has family ties to Hamas, recently met former Hamas financier
JANUARY 22, 2017 8:59 AM BY ROBERT SPENCER 83 COMMENTS
Â“Though she avoids discussing it now, Sarsour has acknowledged in past interviews that she has cousins serving prison time in Israel because of their work for Hamas.Sarsour has denied having any contact with the terror group. She told The New York Times in 2012 that she would not have been appointed an Obama Â‘Champion of ChangeÂ’ if she had.Â”
In reality, itÂ’s highly doubtful that Obama, who stopped the prosecutions of and legitimized Hamas-linked Islamic groups in the U.S., would have cared.
Related question: how do you think all these silly, narcissistic, self-pitying women wearing Â“puzzy hatsÂ” and marching against Trump would fare in Hamas-controlled Gaza?
>>>>>>> >>>>>>
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/womens-mar...
>>>>>>> >>>>>>>
According to GoogleÂ–there are 3,144 counties in the US (In Louisiana, they are called parishes).
TRUMP WON A PLURALITY OR MAJORITY IN 3,084Â–ROUNDED 98% of the counties.
ACCORDING TO A WALL STREET JOURNAL VIDEO/EDITORIAL -MENTIONING-IF JUST 6 COUNTIES IN THE NEW YORK CITY AND LOS ANGELES AREAS ARE OMITTED, TRUMP WON THE POPULAR VOTE.
These Â“leadersÂ” and Â“Hollywood celebritiesÂ”- have shit for brains.
They know how to curse.
#18 10 hrs ago
BS. Trying distract from the fact that trump and the repugs are corrupt, arrogant, ignorant and do not respect civil rights.
#19 10 hrs ago
