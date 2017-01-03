Thief steals phone during attempted sale, owner says
Police have said it over and over: if you're going to sell something online through Facebook or Craigslist, make sure you're safe. But what happens when someone just takes off with what you have? One Albuquerque man says he was selling something through Facebook when the buyer grabbed his iPhone 6 Plus and ran off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,168
|Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ...
|7 hr
|Lynne
|21
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|114,175
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|10 hr
|Mistress5607
|4
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|10 hr
|rmeghan34
|26
|Why did the entire KRQE morning news team leave... (Dec '14)
|11 hr
|Gary
|104
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|11 hr
|Belinda
|120
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC