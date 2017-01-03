Thief steals phone during attempted s...

Thief steals phone during attempted sale, owner says

Police have said it over and over: if you're going to sell something online through Facebook or Craigslist, make sure you're safe. But what happens when someone just takes off with what you have? One Albuquerque man says he was selling something through Facebook when the buyer grabbed his iPhone 6 Plus and ran off.

