The Latest: Albuquerque city offices, UNM close due to storm
Officials in New Mexico's largest city have decided to close their offices for the day due to weather and road conditions, joining communities around the state that were hammered by the winter storm. All non-essential employees with the City of Albuquerque were told Friday morning not to come to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|24 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,178
|Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at...
|2 hr
|Hillary
|5
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,176
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Rahala
|129
|City of Albuquerque Ad with Garbage Cans etc.
|3 hr
|Paloma
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Giving
|7,112
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|14 hr
|Susanm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC