The Latest: Albuquerque city offices, UNM close due to storm

Officials in New Mexico's largest city have decided to close their offices for the day due to weather and road conditions, joining communities around the state that were hammered by the winter storm. All non-essential employees with the City of Albuquerque were told Friday morning not to come to work.

