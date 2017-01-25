Suspects connected to Albuquerque gun store thefts arrested
In December 2016, four men were seen on surveillance video breaking into Warrior's Edge Armory and Butch's Gun Shop. Paul Martinez, 19 , was arrested shortly after and Reymundo Lucero was already in the Metropolitan Detention Center on other charges.
Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
