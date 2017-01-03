Suspected cop killer pleads not guilty to state charges
An attorney for Davon Lymon, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster in October 2015 during a traffic stop, entered not guilty pleas for his client on charges connected to the case in court Monday. Lymon waived his right of appearance for an arraignment hearing.
