Suspected cop killer pleads not guilty to state charges

An attorney for Davon Lymon, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster in October 2015 during a traffic stop, entered not guilty pleas for his client on charges connected to the case in court Monday. Lymon waived his right of appearance for an arraignment hearing.

