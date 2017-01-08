Suspect killed in NE Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
Albuquerque Police Department said late Saturday night, undercover detectives tracked down a vehicle connected to an armed robbery at a business on Menaul and University. Officers caught up to the two suspects in a car on Comanche and Carlisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam
|1 hr
|Shallie
|15
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Renee
|114,196
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|2 hr
|Renee
|19
|Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ...
|4 hr
|Abahla
|25
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|4 hr
|Artulo
|3
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|8
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|14 hr
|Knightkore
|63,201
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC