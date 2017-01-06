Subjects of controversial viral video explain what happened at gas station
Remember the Albuquerque video of the incoherent woman who hopped into a stranger's car at a gas station and wouldn't get out? It was seen by millions of people. Now, the two have reunited and posted a video to explain what happened that night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,183
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|4
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|3 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Germaign
|7,113
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|4 hr
|Tylinn
|16
|Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at...
|4 hr
|Stevie
|6
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Dahli
|21
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC