Subjects of controversial viral video...

Subjects of controversial viral video explain what happened at gas station

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Remember the Albuquerque video of the incoherent woman who hopped into a stranger's car at a gas station and wouldn't get out? It was seen by millions of people. Now, the two have reunited and posted a video to explain what happened that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,183
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 4
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 3 hr Yeah 3
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 3 hr Germaign 7,113
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 4 hr Tylinn 16
News Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at... 4 hr Stevie 6
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 4 hr Dahli 21
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC