State senator to file bill requiring presidential candidate to show tax returns

A New Mexico lawmaker wants presidential candidates to release five years' worth of tax returns before they can become eligible to appear on election ballots in the state. State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, announced Wednesday he plans to file a bill in the legislature making that a requirement for eligibility on general election ballots.

