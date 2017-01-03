State police confirms criminal investigation of county commission election
KOB has confirmed New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding the Bernalillo County Commission District 2 race. The agency said the investigation involves claims against the Bernalillo Commissioner-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,169
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Jenna lover
|801
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Trees
|63,158
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|6 hr
|For
|21
|Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Tona
|27
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|Tona
|13
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,108
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC