State police confirms criminal invest...

State police confirms criminal investigation of county commission election

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

KOB has confirmed New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding the Bernalillo County Commission District 2 race. The agency said the investigation involves claims against the Bernalillo Commissioner-elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,169
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 4 hr Jenna lover 801
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Trees 63,158
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 6 hr For 21
Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14) 8 hr Tona 27
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 8 hr Tona 13
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 12 hr justice is just a... 7,108
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC