Stabbing victim in hospital, police searching for suspect

The Albuquerque Police Department said that a fight broke out on a City of Albuquerque bus that sent one man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police are still looking for the suspect and describe him as a bald black male wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.

