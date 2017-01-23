Stabbing victim in hospital, police searching for suspect
The Albuquerque Police Department said that a fight broke out on a City of Albuquerque bus that sent one man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police are still looking for the suspect and describe him as a bald black male wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,299
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Cooties
|114,281
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|10 hr
|Happy
|15
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|10 hr
|Hey
|11
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|10 hr
|So there
|142
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|Sun
|Quili
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC