Special prosecutor steps down in Albuquerquea

Special prosecutor steps down in Albuquerque shooting case Metro Albuquerque's new district attorney will decide if two former Albuquerque police officers should be retried Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jGf6co Bernalillo County District Attorney-elect Raul Torrez unveils plans in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, for an independent review of the case involving two former Albuquerque police officers accused in the shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man in a 2014 standoff. Torrez said the review will be done by an independent team of prosecutors from around the state and a recommendation is expected early next year.

