Special prosecutor in Boyd case set to make final court appearance
Those involved in the high-profile murder case against two, former Albuquerque Police Department officers are back in court, Thursday. It's expected to be the last time Special Prosecutor Randi McGinn appears before a judge in this case, as she takes a final step in transferring the case to the new Bernalillo County District Attorney .
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|1 hr
|Moaner6526
|26
|A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the...
|2 hr
|Its Baracks Fault
|16
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|2 hr
|What kind of
|133
|New Black Fashion Statement
|4 hr
|Tina M
|9
|It's always a big mistake.....
|5 hr
|Well
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,220
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,210
