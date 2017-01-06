Spanish-language Vme TV dropped in la...

Spanish-language Vme TV dropped in large Hispanic region

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Deming Headlight

New Mexico PBS, a public television station in a state with the largest percentage of Hispanic residents, is dropping Spanish-language TV channel Vme from its lineup due to low ratings and amid continued struggles by media companies to Spanish-language Vme TV dropped in large Hispanic region ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico PBS, a public television station in a state with the largest percentage of Hispanic residents, is dropping Spanish-language TV channel Vme from its lineup due to low ratings and amid continued struggles by media companies to Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2i1NRem This Dec. 14, 2016, photo, shows the KNME-TV television station, a PBS affiliate, in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico PBS, a public television station in a state with the largest percentage of Hispanic residents, is dropping Spanish-language TV channel Vme from its lineup due to low ratings ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 6 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 4
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,182
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 21 min Yeah 3
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 46 min Germaign 7,113
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 57 min Tylinn 16
News Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at... 1 hr Stevie 6
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 1 hr Dahli 21
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC