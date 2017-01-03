Solution to rape kit backlog up for c...

Solution to rape kit backlog up for council vote

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

A new city council resolution going to a final decision Wednesday is calling for immediate action to tackle the rape kit backlog problem. It's said to address the root causes of why Albuquerque has such a high number of untested kits to begin with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 27 min Katia 63,166
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 37 min new parrot 114,175
News Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ... 48 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 19
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 58 min Mistress5607 4
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 1 hr rmeghan34 26
Why did the entire KRQE morning news team leave... (Dec '14) 2 hr Gary 104
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 2 hr Belinda 120
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 04 at 4:03PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,068

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC