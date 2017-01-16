Silver Alert cancelled for 52-year-old Albuquerque man
Blument was last seen walking away from his home on the 200 block of Valencia Drive SE around 2:00 p.m. Police say Blument was last seen wearing a black wrestling helmet, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and cowboy boots. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
