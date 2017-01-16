Silver Alert cancelled for 52-year-ol...

Silver Alert cancelled for 52-year-old Albuquerque man

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Blument was last seen walking away from his home on the 200 block of Valencia Drive SE around 2:00 p.m. Police say Blument was last seen wearing a black wrestling helmet, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and cowboy boots. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda 5 min Gary J 2
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 1 hr Grapes5351 26
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Mister Chix 63,252
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Mister Chix 114,241
John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares 7 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 28
Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien... 7 hr 4-Play 3
EPA Refuses to Pay for Damage to Animus River 7 hr Tobias 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC