Shot fired at car owner after attempted heist at CNM

Albuquerque Police are searching for a man they say fired back at the owner of a car he was trying to steal. Police say that around 12 p.m. on January 2, 2017 at the Buena Vista CNM Campus, a car owner observed a male subject inside his car and discovered the male was attempting to steal it.

