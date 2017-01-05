Shooting of Clovis police officer trial may be delayed
The trial of a New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer during an arrest could be delayed. Shooting of Clovis police officer trial may be delayed CLOVIS, N.M. - The trial of a New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer during an arrest could be delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at...
|50 min
|Hillary
|5
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|53 min
|Mister Chix
|114,176
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,177
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Rahala
|129
|City of Albuquerque Ad with Garbage Cans etc.
|2 hr
|Paloma
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Giving
|7,112
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|13 hr
|Susanm
|10
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC