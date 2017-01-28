Santa Fe mayor outspoken about keeping sanctuary city status
Santa Fe Mayor, Javier Gonzales said "there's some constitutional provisions that prevent the federal government from over reaching. From using federal funds to coerce us into doing things that really is a federal responsibility."
Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
