Rio Rancho Police Department Chief st...

Rio Rancho Police Department Chief stepping down in mid-February

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Geier is stepping down on February 18, for personal reasons. He was appointed as Rio Rancho Chief in 2014 after serving approximately 20 years with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr new parrot 63,299
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr Cooties 114,281
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 10 hr Happy 15
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda 10 hr Hey 11
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 10 hr So there 142
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 18 hr volk4me 7,118
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? Sun Quili 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC