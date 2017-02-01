There are on the Daily Herald story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Immigrant Rana Elshekly, 36, left, talks to Qadria Naji, 26, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Elshekly, a refugee from Iraq, came to Albuquerque with her two young boys in October and expected her husband, Hikmat Ahmed, also of Iraq, to join them soon but President Donald Trump's travel ban has left Ahmed in limbo while waiting in Turkey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.