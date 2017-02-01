Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order
There are 3 comments on the Daily Herald story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Immigrant Rana Elshekly, 36, left, talks to Qadria Naji, 26, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Elshekly, a refugee from Iraq, came to Albuquerque with her two young boys in October and expected her husband, Hikmat Ahmed, also of Iraq, to join them soon but President Donald Trump's travel ban has left Ahmed in limbo while waiting in Turkey.
#1 Tuesday Jan 31
How long has trump been saying he would implement EXTREME VETTING?
Why didn't this person get off her lazy butt and get it done?
BECAUSE, her country is not capable of providing vetting data to us
So said Obama
United States
#2 Wednesday
Majority of information for travel ban came from Obama administration. I'm glad we finally have a President taking a pro active stand against terrorism.
United States
#3 Wednesday
All this American "sympathy" for Muslim. Where is Muslim "sympathy" for Americans murdered by terrorists?
