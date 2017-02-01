Reunions on hold as families face Tru...

Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order

There are 3 comments on the Daily Herald story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled Reunions on hold as families face Trump refugee order. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Immigrant Rana Elshekly, 36, left, talks to Qadria Naji, 26, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Elshekly, a refugee from Iraq, came to Albuquerque with her two young boys in October and expected her husband, Hikmat Ahmed, also of Iraq, to join them soon but President Donald Trump's travel ban has left Ahmed in limbo while waiting in Turkey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
dean

Lubbock, TX

#1 Tuesday Jan 31
How long has trump been saying he would implement EXTREME VETTING?
Why didn't this person get off her lazy butt and get it done?

BECAUSE, her country is not capable of providing vetting data to us
So said Obama

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Shaylinn

United States

#2 Wednesday
dean wrote:
How long has trump been saying he would implement EXTREME VETTING?
Why didn't this person get off her lazy butt and get it done?

BECAUSE, her country is not capable of providing vetting data to us
So said Obama
Majority of information for travel ban came from Obama administration. I'm glad we finally have a President taking a pro active stand against terrorism.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lynette

United States

#3 Wednesday
Shaylinn wrote:
<quoted text>

Majority of information for travel ban came from Obama administration. I'm glad we finally have a President taking a pro active stand against terrorism.
All this American "sympathy" for Muslim. Where is Muslim "sympathy" for Americans murdered by terrorists?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 hr concha pena 299
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? 3 hr Patti 10
News Former officer claims Albuquerque Police Depart... 4 hr Alucie 10
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Alihra 63,360
News Albuquerque school sets plan in place for Frida... 8 hr Ray S 9
the 3 evil stooges... 11 hr insanity becomes me 6
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 12 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,328
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC