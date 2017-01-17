Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexi...

Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexico kids live in poverty

Read more: KOB-TV

More New Mexico children now have health insurance and fewer teens are abusing alcohol and drugs, but there has been little improvement when it comes to measuring the economic well-being of families. The Albuquerque-based advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children released its annual Kids Count Data Book on Tuesday as the Legislature embarked on a 60-day session.

